By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Dec 22 Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft expects to increase its total investment programme by around 35 percent to 480 billion roubles ($15.13 billion) in 2012 as it seeks to upgrade its refineries, the company said on Thursday.

Major Russian oil companies need to upgrade their refining plants, many of which were commissioned as long ago as the 1930s, as the growing number of motorists outpaces supply. This led to fuel shortages earlier this year and prompted the government to increase gasoline export duties.

Rosneft, which said investment in modernisation of refineries was expected to reach 168 billion roubles next year, looks to build 47 new units and upgrade more than a dozen units at its seven refining plans in mid-term.

It aims to increase refinery throughput to 64.6 million tonnes next year, up from the expected 58 million tonnes of oil this year, which in turn is 15 percent higher than the 2010 level.

"It is important that Rosneft refineries that are being modernised not only increase capacity but are also increasing the production of high-quality fuel," Rosneft's president Eduard Khudainatov said in a statement.

The company also said it plans to boost its oil and gas condensate output next year to 124 million tonnes (2.48 million barrels per day) from an expected 122.5 million tonnes in 2011, while reserves growth this year will total 190 million tonnes.

Rosneft produces around a quarter of Russian oil output, the world's largest, which has been at a post-Soviet high of 10.34 million barrels a day for the last couple of months.

