MOSCOW, March 28 Rosneft's main source
of production growth, the Arctic Vankor oilfield, has been
pumping ahead of schedule so far this year, the top Russian oil
producer said on Wednesday, suggesting a likely factor behind
record post-Soviet output.
State-controlled oil company Rosneft said in a statement
that the Arctic field had been producing about 18,000 barrels
per day more than planned.
It reiterated its forecast for annual production at Vankor
of 18 million tonnes, or about 360,000 barrels per day, up from
15 million tonnes last year.
Helped by Vankor, Russian oil output hit a post-Soviet
record of 10.27 million barrels per day. It is expected to
increase by about 1 percent this year; February output was 10.36
million barrels per day.
Analysts say oil companies are pumping at high rates to grab
upside from strong prices, with the blessing of the government,
which reaped extra tax revenue to help cover elevated spending
around the time of a presidential election campaign that ended
in victory for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
Vankor is one of a small handful of Russian oilfields to
show significant growth this year to offset declines in
Soviet-era fields in western Siberia.
Rosneft cut its 2011 output target for Vankor by about 2
million tonnes, saying it needed to tweak its approach to the
field, but maintained it would reach peak production of 25
million tonnes in 2013.
That target could not be immediately confirmed on Wednesday.
