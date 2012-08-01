GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
MOSCOW, Aug 1 - Russia's Rosneft reported an unexpected net loss of 8 billion roubles ($247.24 million) for the second quarter of 2012 on Wednesday, citing volatile oil and rouble markets and a high tax bill for a result that lagged analyst expectations for a 26.6 billion rouble profit.
Russia's largest oil producer had a net profit of about 78 billion roubles a year earlier, when it reported in dollars to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. It switched to International Financial Reporting Standards this year.
Rosneft reported revenues of 718 billion roubles, lagging a consensus forecast of 729 billion roubles in a Reuters poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were reported at 89 billion roubles, short of expectations of 115 billion roubles. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Megan Davies)
