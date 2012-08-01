* Reports loss of 8 bln roubles vs expectation of profit

* Loss reflects falling oil prices, higher export duties

* TNK-BP reported fall in profits a week earlier (Adds Sechin quote, detail, background)

MOSCOW, Aug 1 Russia's Rosneft reported an unexpected second-quarter net loss of 8 billion roubles ($247 million), blaming volatile oil and rouble markets and a high tax bill for a result that lagged analyst expectations for a 26.6 billion rouble profit.

Russia's largest oil producer had a net profit of about 78 billion roubles a year earlier, when it reported in dollars to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. It switched to International Financial Reporting Standards this year.

The loss took some shine off the first-half net figure of 104 billion roubles, including a strong first quarter.

"Financial results of the first half of 2012 reflect the current economic situation, which is characterised by falling oil prices, higher export duties and considerable exchange rate volatility," Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

"To minimise the negative impact of this, we launched efforts to improve our corporate structure and boost efficiency in marketing and procurement."

Rosneft reported second-quarter revenues of 718 billion roubles, lagging a consensus forecast of 729 billion roubles in a Reuters poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were reported at 89 billion roubles, short of expectations of 115 billion roubles.

Analysts had anticipated Rosneft would report weak results for the quarter, in which oil prices dropped around 9 percent while the company paid key revenue-based, price-linked taxes at rates based on higher crude prices of earlier months.

Last week, No.3 Russian oil producer TNK-BP reported its net profit declined by nearly t wo thirds on the same combination of lower crude and higher taxes.

Russia's top oil company has said it wants to boost shareholder returns, and has cited ExxonMobil, its partner in a landmark Arctic drilling venture signed earlier this year, as a model.

It bought back around 3 percent of its shares at a total cost of more than $2 billion this year and may pay an additional dividend after President Vladimir Putin suggested the company double payouts.

In less than 10 years, Rosneft went from being a bit player in the Russian oil industry to become its top producer and the world's No.2 among listed oil companies, bulked up by the assets of bankrupt oil company Yukos, Russia's former No.1. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Megan Davies and Mark Potter)