MOSCOW Aug 2 Russia's top oil company,
state-owned Rosneft, expects to return to profit in
the current quarter after a surprise loss in the second quarter
attributed to volatile oil, currency markets and high taxes,
Vice President Dmitry Avdeyev said.
Rosneft showed an 8 billion rouble ($247.24 million) loss
for the three months to June 30 compared to average analysts
expectations for a 26.6 billion rouble net profit.
"We expect a profit, an a significant one, in the third
quarter compared to the second quarter. The second quarter was
neither good nor bad," Avdeyev, a former Morgan Stanley banker
recently appointed as chief of finance at the Russian oil
company, told Reuters.
($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing
by Katya Golubkova)