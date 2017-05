A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is looking into expanding investment into the downstream sector in India, Chief Financial Officer Pavel Fedorov said on Wednesday, adding that the company believed in the country's market growth.

Fedorov also said Rosneft was looking into the South-East Asian market on the whole in terms of investments.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)