MOSCOW, May 28 Russia's state-controlled oil
company Rosneft is planning to take over local gas
firm Itera for $3 billion, two sources close to Rosneft said on
Tuesday, strengthening its hand in challenging Gazprom's
industry dominance.
Rosneft already owns a 51 percent stake in Itera, which was
the top gas supplier to the former Soviet Union republics in the
1990s before Gazprom secured a monopoly on Russian gas exports
in 2006, and has now approved the purchase of the remaining 49
percent of Itera for around $3 billion, the sources said.
Rosneft acquired the controlling state in Itera last year
when Igor Sechin, powerful ally of Russian President Vladimir
Putin, was appointed as head of the country's largest oil
producer.
Gazprom's domestic gas sales are dwarfed by the take from
its exports to Europe, but just when the Russian giant faces
more competition in foreign markets it has lost share at home to
rivals producing lower cost gas.
With the Russian economy slowing, worries about Gazprom
losing its competitive edge have prompted open speculation by
analysts and media about Gazprom's future and Putin has already
ordered a rethink of Russia's gas strategy.
Gazprom said its share of the domestic market fell to 73
percent last year from 80 percent in 2008, reflecting rising
output of low cost gas from independent producer Novatek
as well as increased sales by oil companies with
associated gas.
"We are certain that Gazprom's share will remain around 75
percent to 2020," Kirill Seleznyov, the head of Gazprom's gas
marketing and processing department, told a news conference on
Tuesday.
"The volumes that go to the independents (in future) will be
compensated for by the addition of new consumers," he said.
As chief executive of Rosneft Sechin is building it into a
global player, buying up domestic businesses and partnering with
ExxonMobil to explore for and develop its potentially
vast offshore oil and gas prospects.
In the biggest coup since he moved from government to head
Rosneft a year ago, Sechin also completed the $55 billion
purchase of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP in March, in a deal
that turned Rosneft into the world's largest listed crude oil
producer by output.
That is not enough for Sechin, a former deputy chief of
staff to Putin who has set a goal of increasing gas production
at Rosneft by 150 percent by the end of this decade.
"Rosneft has ambitious plans to produce 100 bcm (billion
cubic metres of gas) in 2020, so strengthening its gas project
portfolio is in line with that strategy," VTB Capital analysts
led by Dmitry Loukashov said in a note.
The reported price of the Itera deal, at $78 per barrel of
oil equivalent reserves, looked expensive, VTB Capital said.
But the buyout would mark the end of an era for Itera and
its founder, former racing cyclist Igor Makarov, who prospered
in the 1990s as a reseller of gas from Turkmenistan but was
sidelined after Putin purged Gazprom's management a decade ago.
Both Rosneft and Itera declined immediate comment.
STARTING SMALL
Rosneft and Itera formed a joint venture last year that
plans to produce 13 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas this year,
or 2 percent of Russia's total output. In comparison Gazprom's
output last year was 479 bcm of gas.
Since buying into Itera Rosneft has agreed to sell 4.65
billion cubic metres of locally produced gas in 2013-2015 to the
Surgutskaya GRES-2 power station owned by E.ON, one of
several sizeable contracts sealed in the last year between large
consumers and non-Gazprom producers.
A number of similar contracts sealed over the past year by
gas independent Novatek with most of Russia's
steelmakers have also eroded Gazprom's share with key industrial
customers and other existing supply deals are gradually
expiring, prompting consumers to consider switching supplier.
Rosneft has also joined forces with Novatek to lobby for the
right to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) - challenging
Gazprom's goal of increasing exports of LNG to Asia to reduce
its reliance on pipeline gas exports to Europe.
Rosneft aims to increase its share of the domestic gas
market from 9 percent to 19-22 percent by 2020 and expects to
produce more than 40 bcm of gas in 2013, over 60 bcm by 2016 and
100 bcm in 2020, of which more than half is to be produced at
newly acquired projects.
Rosneft shares closed 1.1 percent at 213.72 roubles,
outperforming the overall market edged down 0.1 percent.
