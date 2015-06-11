* Rosneft, Exxon drilling first well in 2014, discovered oil
* Exxon suspended work due to sanctions
* Weak oil, lack of foreign partner likely to postpone
drilling to after 2017 - sources
By Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, June 11 Russian state oil producer
Rosneft will be forced to postpone drilling a second
well in the Kara Sea for at least two more years, three sources
told Reuters, as a result of Western sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis.
The delay will be a blow to Rosneft, which is key to
President Vladimir Putin's goal of lifting output and securing
Russia's energy dominance by exploring the Arctic, where Moscow
is thought to have some of the world's most plentiful oil
resources.
Rosneft, the world's top listed oil firm by output, drilled
a first exploration well known as Universitetskaya-1 last year
in the Kara Sea, which is part of the Arctic Ocean, with the
help of U.S. partner ExxonMobil which provided the rig.
Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin, a Putin ally, called
the field discovered there Pobeda (Victory) but the project is
now on hold because Exxon had to suspend cooperation under the
sanctions.
Rosneft had already pushed back the start of drilling of a
second well from 2015 for lack of a rig.
Sources familiar with Rosneft's plans say the work in the
Kara Sea will now have to be pushed even further back because
sanctions have cut off access to specialised equipment as well
as Western sources of funding.
"The current economic and external conditions are such that
it is more likely that there will not even be any drilling in
2017," said one of the sources.
Rosneft said last September the first well drilled with
Exxon had discovered light oil - liquid petroleum with a low
density - and that the field could hold 130 million tonnes of
technically recoverable oil reserves.
Exploration in the Kara Sea is difficult at the best of
times because of the severe weather conditions which make
drilling possible for only about two months a year, but it is
much more complicated without specialised Western equipment.
"It's a very difficult situation for Russian offshore
(drilling) now: there is no partner or machinery. Given
Rosneft's debt and low oil prices, (resuming) drilling hits the
company in its pocket," another source said.
"I will be surprised if it could resume (even) in two
years."
DEBTS AMID SANCTIONS
In a written reply to a Reuters request for comment, Rosneft
said: "The company's working plans for 2016-2017 assume
unconditional implementation of all works set by licenses."
It gave no more details and did not reply directly to a
question asking whether there would be a "drilling window" for
2016 and 2017 to resume operations in the Kara Sea.
Sanctions and lower global oil prices have not affected
Russian oil production, unchanged in May at a post-Soviet high
of 10.71 million barrels per day.
But the lower prices discourage companies form embarking on
costly projects and Energy Minister Alexander Novak acknowledged
on Wednesday there had been an impact from the sanctions.
"Unfortunately, now the situation with Arctic offshore
drilling has become a bit more complicated because of
sanctions," Novak told parliament.
Delays are also expected, because of sanctions, in the
development of Rosneft's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant on
the Pacific island of Sakhalin.
With production areas such as Western Siberia becoming
depleted, Russia hopes to discover and develop new fields and
needs new technology to unlock the potential of the Arctic
offshore fields and shale oil in the Bazhenov formation in
Western Siberia.
Rosneft also has large debts to deal with. It had amassed
2.47 trillion roubles ($45.02 billion) in net debt by the end of
2014, largely due to a $55-billion takeover of BP's Russian
joint venture TNK-BP in 2013, and faces a total of $23.5 billion
in debt repayments in 2015.
Rosneft has applied for funds from the National Wealth Fund,
Russia's sovereign wealth fund, to support some of its projects
but has not yet won approval and faces opposition from some
quarters because of the country's economic downturn.
The first source familiar with Rosneft's plans said the
company would not press ahead in the Arctic until sanctions are
lifted and ExxonMobil can resume operations.
($1 = 54.8705 roubles)
(Writing by Katya Golubkova,; Editing by Timothy Heritage and
Peter Graff)