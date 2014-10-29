MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's Rosneft plans to redeem around $14 billion in bridge loans in December 2014-February 2015, the company's Chief Financial Officer Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told a conference call on Wednesday.

According to a Rosneft presentation, the company plans to repay $10.2 billion in loans in the fourth quarter of 2014 and $19.5 billion next year.

Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, is under Western sanctions which limit its ability to borrow on international capital markets. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)