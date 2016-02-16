UPDATE 2-Prudential posts Q1 new-business profit rise, reshuffles management
* Drop in solvency under new disclosure rules reasonable-Bernstein (Adds analysts' comment, solvency data, updates shares)
MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia's Gazprombank will open a credit line for up to 37.3 billion roubles ($488.6 million) for the country's top oil producer Rosneft, the energy firm said on Tuesday.
The loan may be issued for a period not longer than 6 years, Rosneft said. ($1 = 76.3355 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Drop in solvency under new disclosure rules reasonable-Bernstein (Adds analysts' comment, solvency data, updates shares)
May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based financial technology company said on Thursday.