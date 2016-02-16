MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia's Gazprombank will open a credit line for up to 37.3 billion roubles ($488.6 million) for the country's top oil producer Rosneft, the energy firm said on Tuesday.

The loan may be issued for a period not longer than 6 years, Rosneft said. ($1 = 76.3355 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)