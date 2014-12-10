TASHKENT Dec 10 Russia's Economy Minister
Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday that the government had no
plans to buy bonds issued by state oil firm Rosneft
from the state's National Wealth Fund.
Rosneft has been lobbying for the government to provide
almost $50 billion in financial assistance to help the firm
weather Western sanctions, including by purchasing bonds from
the Wealth Fund.
Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, also speaking to
reporters in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, said in reference to
the government buying Rosneft bonds: "For now no such decisions
have been taken."
Siluanov added, however, that the government would "consider
the appropriateness of investing funds in this asset" if Rosneft
applied.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by
Alexander Winning)