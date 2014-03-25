MOSCOW, March 25 Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer by output, may join forces with Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp to supply oil to India over the long term, the Russian state-controlled company said on Tuesday.

It said both companies, which work together on Russia's Sakhalin-1 project, may also join forces in Rosneft's yet-to-be built liquefied natural gas plant in the far east of Russia to the benefit of Indian consumers of LNG.

Rosneft, which is increasing oil flows to Asia to diversify away from Europe, did not provide any additional details but said it had discussed potential cooperation with Reliance Industries and Indian Oil. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)