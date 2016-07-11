(Adds detail)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft may consider taking part in the privatisation
of smaller rival Bashneft once the government defines
the rules of the sale, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on
Monday.
"There is a question of conditions - when the conditions are
defined. And once the conditions foresee equal treatment of all
the market participants... we will consider it," said the
spokesman, Mikhail Leontiev.
Leontiev also said that Rosneft "has experience of
integrating large assets".
Rosneft became the world's largest listed oil producer by
output in 2013 when it acquired Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP
for $55 billion.
The government plans to sell 50 percent plus one share in
Bashneft as part of a wider privatisation of state assets.
Earlier on Monday, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor
Shuvalov said that Rosneft could not be ruled out from the list
of contenders for Bashneft.
Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil has already said
it wanted to buy all of Bashneft, whose market capitalisation
stands at 567.8 billion roubles ($8.9 billion).
The privatisation is designed to bring in extra revenue to
plug holes in the state budget. However, if state-owned Rosneft
is the successful buyer, that would mean the state is
essentially transferring money from one pocket to another.
In addition, Rosneft itself is slated for a partial
privatisation, with 19.5 percent of the company on offer.
Rosneft's Leontiev said the firm in this case should not be
viewed as a state entity.
"This is a publicly-listed company, which is operating in a
competitive environment," he said.
Russia will press on with major privatisations this year,
senior government officials said on Monday, after the sale of
10.9 percent stake in diamond company Alrosa raised
52.2 billion roubles ($813 million).
($1 = 64.0637 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)