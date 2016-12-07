LONDON Dec 7 Glencore said on Wednesday it
would enter a new deal to buy oil from Rosneft as part of a
broader move by the Russian government to sell a stake in its
major oil firm with Glencore injecting limited equity into the
transaction.
The Swiss-based firm confirmed it was in final-stage
negotiations to buy, as part of a consortium with the Qatar
Investment Authority, a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft for 10.2
billion euros.
It said that under the proposed arrangements, Glencore would
commit 300 million euros in equity with the balance for the
acquisition to be provided by QIA and by non-recourse bank
financing.
It said it would also enter a new 5-year offtake agreement
with Rosneft to buy an additional 220,000 barrels per day of oil
for the Glencore marketing business.
"Other than the economic exposure represented by the
Glencore Equity, (amounting to a 0.54 percent indirect equity
interest in Rosneft), Glencore would not have any economic
exposure to its interests in the shares," it said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Adrian Croft)