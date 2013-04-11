(Adds quotes, background)
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's government is
considering selling a 19 percent stake in state-controlled oil
major Rosneft this year as part of plans to speed up
privatisation, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said.
Russia's plan to sell stakes in large firms and banks has
slipped behind schedule, but officials are showing greater
urgency to complete asset sales as a slowing economy dents tax
revenues.
"I raised the issue during the government meeting that we
need to speed up the process of large-scale privatisation,"
Belousov told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Moscow.
The government has long been studying the possibility of
selling a stake in Rosneft, whose market value is $77.5 billion.
The 19 percent it would look to sell comes on top of the
stake already acquired by British oil major BP, Belousov
said.
BP, which already had a small stake in Rosneft, ended
up with 19.75 percent earlier this year after Rosneft's $55
billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP
.
As part of the TNK-BP deal, BP received $17 billion cash and
a 12.84 percent stake in Rosneft. BP then bought 5.66 percent of
Rosneft from state energy holding company Rosneftegaz.
"It's a strategic decision, on Rosneft," Belousov said.
"There is already 5.66 percent (sold), we are talking about an
additional package."
According to the government's mid-term privatisation
strategy, the state energy holding company should start cutting
its 69.5 percent stake in Rosneft this year, with a complete
sale by 2016.
Rosneft's powerful chief executive, former deputy premier
Igor Sechin, has lobbied against a sale. He also chairs
Rosneftegaz, enabling him to influence the government's approach
to managing its assets.
Rosneft's shares fell 2 percent to 220.80 roubles, their
lowest since the TNK-BP deal was announced in October.
Other privatisations planned this year are Aeroflot
, Rostelecom, Sheremetyevo airport and United
Grain Company, Belousov said.
