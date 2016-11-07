UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian government published a decree ordering to sell a 19.5 percent stake in the state oil giant Rosneft.
The deal should be finalised by Dec 5, the document published on Monday showed.
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.