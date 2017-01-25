(Repeats story, text unchanged)
By Katya Golubkova, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Stephen Jewkes
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN Jan 24 More than a month
after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since
the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company
Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public
records the full identities of those who bought it.
The stake was sold for 10.2 billion euros to a Singapore
investment vehicle that Rosneft said was a 50/50 joint venture
between Qatar and the Swiss oil trading firm Glencore.
Unveiling the deal at a televised meeting with Rosneft's
boss Igor Sechin on Dec. 7, President Vladimir Putin called it a
sign of international faith in Russia, despite U.S. and EU
financial sanctions on Russian firms including Rosneft.
"It is the largest privatisation deal, the largest sale and
acquisition in the global oil and gas sector in 2016," Putin
said.
It was also one of the biggest transfers of state property
into private hands since the early post-Soviet years, when
allies of President Boris Yeltsin took control of state firms
and became billionaires overnight.
But important facts about the deal either have not been
disclosed, cannot be determined solely from public records, or
appear to contradict the straightforward official account of the
stake being split 50/50 by Glencore and the Qataris.
For one: Glencore contributed only 300 million euros of
equity to the deal, less than 3 percent of the purchase price,
which it said in a statement on Dec. 10 had bought it an
"indirect equity interest" limited to just 0.54 percent of
Rosneft.
In addition, public records show the ownership structure of
the stake ultimately includes a Cayman Islands company whose
beneficial owners cannot be traced.
And while Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo leant the Singapore
vehicle 5.2 billion euros to fund the deal, and Qatar put in 2.5
billion, the sources of funding for nearly a quarter of the
purchase price have not been disclosed by any of the parties.
"The main question in relation to this transaction, as ever,
still sounds like this: Who is the real buyer of a 19.5 percent
stake in Rosneft?" Sergey Aleksashenko, a former deputy head of
Russia's central bank, wrote in a blog last week.
Glencore would not comment on the identity of the Cayman
Islands firm or give a further explanation of how ownership of
the 19.5 percent stake was divided.
The Qatari Investment Authority said it would not comment on
the deal, beyond confirming that it has participated in it.
Rosneft declined to respond to questions posed by Reuters,
including a request for comment on how ownership of the 19.5
percent stake was divided, information about the identity of the
Cayman Islands buyer, or details of the source of any
undisclosed sources of funds.
The Kremlin did not respond to a list of questions about the
deal sent by Reuters.
MATRYOSHKA DOLL
Like many large deals, the Rosneft privatisation uses a
structure of shell companies owning shell companies, commonly
referred to in Russia as a "matryoshka", after the wooden
nesting dolls that open to reveal a smaller doll inside.
Following the trail of ownership leads to a Glencore UK
subsidiary and a company that shares addresses with the Qatari
Investment Authority, but also to a firm registered in the
Cayman Islands, which does not require companies to record
publicly who owns them.
The Singapore-registered investment vehicle that holds the
newly privatised 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft is called QHG
Shares. It is owned by a London-registered limited liability
partnership, QHG Investments, which in turn lists as one of
its two owners another London-registered limited liability
partnership, QHG Holding, created on Dec. 5.
One of the partners in QHG Holding is QHG Cayman Limited,
registered at an address of the Cayman Islands office of
Walkers, an international law firm.
Jack Boldarin, Walkers managing partner in London, told
Reuters the law firm would not be able to confirm whether any
company was its client, or comment further.
The use of an offshore company is by itself no indication of
wrongdoing, but it can make it impossible to determine the true
owner of an asset from public records.
The Singapore vehicle is also the borrower for Intesa's 5.2
billion euro loan, and QHG Holdings, the London partnership that
includes the Cayman Islands firm, is a guarantor of that debt.
Banking experts say Intesa would be required by "know your
customer" rules to verify the borrowers' identities. Regulators
would exercise heightened scrutiny because of the size of the
deal and the need to comply with sanctions on Russia.
Reuters asked Intesa whether it knew who the beneficial
owners of the Cayman company were. The bank replied with a
statement: "Intesa Sanpaolo does not comment on the details of
its client operations. But we wish to reiterate that the
financing was completed with strict adherence to the regulations
applicable to embargoes. Italian authorities found nothing that
would prohibit such an operation."
The Italian central bank, which serves as Italy's banking
regulator, declined to comment.
(For a graphic showing the ownership of the privatised
stake, click on: tmsnrt.rs/2jJvBpk )
MYSTERY FINANCING
If the full identity of the new owners of the Rosneft stake
is a mystery, so too is the complete source of the funds with
which they bought it.
Although Qatar has never publicly confirmed how much it has
contributed to the deal or the size of the stake that it bought,
Glencore and Rosneft say it contributed 2.5 billion euros. Along
with the 300 million from Glencore and the 5.2 billion loaned by
Intesa, that still leaves a shortfall of 2.2 billion euros.
Glencore has said this additional money came from other,
undisclosed banks, including Russian banks, but has given no
further details. The Qataris and Rosneft have declined to
comment on the source of this funding.
The purpose of Russia's privatisation programme is to
attract overseas money to cover a budgetary shortfall caused by
low oil prices and Western sanctions. Putin has therefore banned
Russian state-owned banks from participating in the financing of
privatisation deals, which would defeat the aim of bringing in
foreign capital.
But public records in Singapore show that Russia's
second-largest bank, state-controlled VTB, loaned the Singapore
vehicle QHG Shares the full 10.2 billion euros that it paid to
the Russian state last month to buy the stake.
VTB held the 19.5 percent Rosneft stake as collateral for
that loan for part of December, before relinquishing it back to
Rosneft's state-owned parent company Rosneftegaz, which in turn
relinquished it back to the Singapore vehicle when Intesa's loan
arrived in January.
VTB and Rosneft say VTB's role in the deal was solely to
reduce market turbulence which would have arisen if the 10.2
billion euros had arrived abruptly from abroad to be converted
to roubles on the open market.
Apart from saying that its role was to reduce market
volatility, VTB declined to comment further, including when
asked if the full 10.2 billion euros was paid back, or by whom.
FINDING A BUYER
Rosneft is the world's biggest listed oil company by output
and, along with natural gas export monopoly Gazprom, one of two
crown jewels of the Russian state.
Even at the best of times without the added risk of Western
sanctions, there would only be a few foreign investors with deep
enough pockets to buy a big stake.
Glencore, one of the main buyers of Rosneft's crude, has
Qatar's $335 billion sovereign wealth fund, the QIA, as its
largest shareholder.
Russia and Qatar have backed opposite sides for years in the
war in Syria, but as the world's two leading natural gas
exporters they have good reason to cooperate on energy issues
and bury some of their differences over Middle East policy.
"The idea looked appealing to Qatar. They like investing in
energy. They saw upside in Rosneft. They saw upside in building
relations with Russia, whose role in the Middle East politics is
only set to rise," said one source involved in talks among
members of the Qatar/Glencore consortium about the purchase.
According to a source close to Rosneft's management board,
the deal came as a surprise to Rosneft's shareholders, including
Britain's BP, which itself owns 19.75 percent of Rosneft
and is represented on its board.
The Rosneft board learned about the sale from Sechin himself
only on Dec. 7, several hours after Sechin recorded his
televised meeting with Putin announcing it, the source said.
In response to questions from Reuters, BP said: "Matters of
the board of directors are confidential."
Two sources in the Russian government said the deal was also
a surprise there: it had been agreed between Sechin and Putin's
Kremlin, above the cabinet. "Sechin did it all on his own - the
government did not take part in this," one of the sources said.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's spokeswoman Natalia
Timakova said: "All documents and procedures needed for
privatisation were prepared and executed on time."
($1 = 59.2518 roubles)
