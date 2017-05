TOKYO Dec 16 Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Friday that his firm had received funds from the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in the company to the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and commodities trader Glencore.

The money was in the process of being transferred to Russia's state budget, Sechin said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Peter Hobson)