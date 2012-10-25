MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia may sell up to 6 percent
of shares in Rosneft in 2013 as part of its
privatisation programme, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said
on Thursday.
Rosneft is in the process of buying rival producer TNK-BP
from British major BP and Russia's AAR
consortium in a $55 billion deal.
As part of the proposed Rosneft buyout of BP's stake in
TNK-BP, BP will plough back $4.8 billion of proceeds into buying
a 5.66 percent stake in the enlarged Rosneft from Rosneftegaz.
The privatisation of the Rosneft stake would take place as
part of its deal with BP, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters. Rosneft declined to comment.
Russia's largest oil company is already listed and sold its
shares worth $10 billion in an initial public offering in 2006
and the state wants energy holding company Rosneftegaz to start
cutting its 75.2 percent stake in the company from 2013, with a
complete sale by 2016.
According to the privatisation programme, seen by Reuters,
the government wants to fetch up to 140 billion roubles ($4.47
billion) from Rosneft stake sale.
As part of the privatisation plan, the government also plans
to sell a stake in shipping group Sovcomflot and a 5 percent
share of state rail monopoly Russian Railways in 2013.
Belousov said the government could raise a total of 260
billion-270 billion roubles in at least eight privatisation
deals next year.