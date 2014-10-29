MOSCOW Oct 29 Rosneft, Russia's biggest oil producer, said on Wednesday it had posted 261 billion roubles ($6 billion) in nine months net profit.

It added that net profit before losses from foreign currencies reached 411 billion roubles. Rosneft added that its revenues in nine months stood at 4.2 trillion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were at 869 billion roubles. (1 US dollar = 42.8250 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)