MOSCOW, April 10 A fire broke out at the Angarsk refinery of Russia's biggest oil firm Rosneft in east Siberia on Friday, killing one, Rosneft said.

"At 0955 (1455 local time) the fire was put out ... The work of the enterprise has not been suspended, output has been carried out as planned," Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)