China's President Xi says to uphold global climate deal
BEIJING, May 9 Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President-elect Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday that he would uphold the Paris Agreement on curbing climate change.
MOSCOW, April 10 A fire broke out at the Angarsk refinery of Russia's biggest oil firm Rosneft in east Siberia on Friday, killing one, Rosneft said.
"At 0955 (1455 local time) the fire was put out ... The work of the enterprise has not been suspended, output has been carried out as planned," Rosneft said in a statement. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
BEIJING, May 9 Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President-elect Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday that he would uphold the Paris Agreement on curbing climate change.
DUBAI, May 9 Dubai-based airline Emirates said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Cargolux to share cargo capacity.