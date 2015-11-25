MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's biggest oil producer
Rosneft said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit
fell 16 percent from the previous three months mainly due to a
drop in oil prices.
The company also revealed that it received pre-payments
worth more than 1 trillion roubles ($15.3 billion) under its
long-term supply contracts with customers, providing cash that
has helped the heavily-indebted group to repay a substantial
part of short-term debt.
Rosneft, which accounts for 40 percent of Russian oil
output, sells large volumes of oil and oil products to traders
and companies, including BP which owns almost 20 percent
in the company.
Rosneft said adjusted free cash flow was at 177 billion
roubles in the third quarter.
"At this stage, sustainable cash flow generation ensures
payment of dividends, decreasing financial leverage and
financing the investment program."
Many big oil companies have cut back on oil production and
exploration spending because of the steep drop in oil prices,
which have fallen to around $40 from a June 2014 peak of $115.
Russian oil producers, already squeezed by low oil prices,
have also had to cope with a big tax burden because the
authorities decided not to cut taxes for the industry which,
together with gas, generates half of state budget revenues.
But Rosneft said in September it expected no big changes to
its plans even with oil at around $40 a barrel.
The state-controlled firm said its net income in the quarter
to Sept. 30 fell to 113 billion roubles as the price for the
Urals oil blend plunged 20 percent in dollar terms.
Rosneft, one of the most indebted Russian companies, managed
to cut its net debt by 40 percent in the third quarter due to
the forward payments by its clients, it said.
Net debt fell to $24.5 billion in the third quarter when the
company repaid $7.9 billion worth of loans.
It expects to repay $13.7 billion of loans in 2016 and a
further $11.3 billion in 2017.
($1 = 65.5100 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova
and Jane Merriman)