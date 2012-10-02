MOSCOW Oct 2 Igor Sechin, chief executive of Rosneft, a contender to buy BP's stake in a Russian rival TNK-BP, will meet with minority shareholders in London on Friday, a Rosneft spokesman said.

"It is part of our regular roadshow, which we conduct every year," the spokesman said. He said Sechin would meet with the company's shareholders but would not meet with any BP investors.

The CEO has said BP could use some proceeds from a planned sale of its stake in TNK-BP, its Russian joint venture, to buy a direct equity stake in Rosneft. The spokesman said Sechin was not planning to discuss that deal with investors on Friday.

Rosneft, Russia's largest oil company, is still majority-owned by the state but is on a list of companies to be fully-privatised. But Sechin, a deputy prime minister in the cabinet of Vladimir Putin before Putin was elected president in March, has said he wants to raise the market value of Rosneft before plans are put in motion to privatise it.