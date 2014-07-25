MOSCOW, July 25 Rosneft, Russia's No.1 oil producer, has no plans to change how it operates with foreign partners despite West-imposed sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine, a company official said on Friday.

"Speaking about our forward plans regarding our cooperation with our partners, there have been no changes, everything has been done and (funding) is on track... We should not expect any major changes," a company official told a conference call through an interpreter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)