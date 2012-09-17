MOSCOW, Sept 17 Rosneft President Igor Sechin met the chairman of Italian refinery Saras on Monday and agreed to look into joint commercial opportunities, Rosneft said in a statement.

The two men also discussed crude supplies to the Italian refiner's Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the Mediterranean's largest refineries, and a major consumer of Urals crude.

The Rosneft statement did not specify which commercial opportunities were under consideration. Rosneft is among the Russian oil companies that have bought European refining interests, then suffered from a downturn in European refining margins.

But interest in European downstream assets among Russian oil companies appears to be rising as they seek to support margins on their crude exports and increase refining cover for their output. (Writing by Melissa Akin, Editing by Thomas Grove)