MOSCOW, Sept 17 Rosneft President Igor
Sechin met the chairman of Italian refinery Saras on
Monday and agreed to look into joint commercial opportunities,
Rosneft said in a statement.
The two men also discussed crude supplies to the Italian
refiner's Sarroch refinery in Sardinia, one of the
Mediterranean's largest refineries, and a major consumer of
Urals crude.
The Rosneft statement did not specify which commercial
opportunities were under consideration. Rosneft is among the
Russian oil companies that have bought European refining
interests, then suffered from a downturn in European refining
margins.
But interest in European downstream assets among Russian oil
companies appears to be rising as they seek to support margins
on their crude exports and increase refining cover for their
output.
