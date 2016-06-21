MOSCOW, June 21 Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, told Rossiya-24 TV on Tuesday that he expects Russia's role in the global oil and gas markets to increase.

He also said that Rosneft expects the oil price to be at $50-$55 per barrel by the year end, rising further to $65 by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)