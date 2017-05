A logo of Russian state oil firm Rosneft is seen at its office in Moscow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, told Rossiya-24 TV on Tuesday that the company has not held any talks with either Chinese or Indian companies about the state company's privatisation.

He also called for selling the 19.5 percent stake, which the government plans to divest as part of a wider privatisation, to a strategic investor rather than on the stock market.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Fenton)