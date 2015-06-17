MOSCOW, June 17 Russia's Rosneft, a
shareholder with ExxonMobil-led Sakhalin-1, hopes
relations between the project's shareholders would not be
affected by a tax dispute, CEO Igor Sechin on Wednesday.
Sechin added that work on the Kara Sea, where Rosneft's
U.S. partner Exxon suspended cooperation due to Western
sanctions against Russia, was going on schedule but declined to
say when the second well would be drilled.
