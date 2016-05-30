UPDATE 3-Elliott steps up pressure on BHP to ditch petroleum
SYDNEY, May 16 Activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for strategic changes at BHP on Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business.
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that China's CNPC, not Sinopec, interested in Rosneft's privatisation)
MOSCOW May 30 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) is interested in taking part in the privatisation of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, Interfax news agency cited Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Monday.
The Russian government plans to sell a stake in Rosneft later this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Smith)
SYDNEY, May 16 Activist investor Elliott Management upped the pressure for strategic changes at BHP on Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business.
* Saudi, Russia said Monday cuts need to be extended to March 2018