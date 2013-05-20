MOSCOW May 20 Rosneft, the
state-owned Russian crude producer which earlier this year
bought TNK-BP, announced several senior management appointments
on Monday after former TNK-BP executives decided to leave
positions they had been offered.
The world's biggest listed crude producer, which paid $55
billion in cash and stock for TNK-BP, said its former head,
Eduard Khudainatov, was taking over the production department
from Sergei Brezitsky, who had worked at TNK-BP until 2011 prior
to being offered the job at Rosneft.
Among the other changes, Marcus Cooper, a veteran of British
oil firm BP which ended up with almost 20 percent in
Rosneft after the TNK-BP deal, will head the Russian firm's
trading unit, also taking over from a former TNK-BP employee.
Business daily Vedomosti said last week two former managers
of TNK-BP had left Rosneft for "personal reasons", only about
two months after moving to new jobs, possibly due to differences
in the "corporate culture".
A Rosneft spokesman declined immediate comment on why the
former TNK-BP managers had left, while a source at the company
said "its working schedule is tougher than at a private firm."
Rosneft is headed by Igor Sechin, a powerful and
long-standing ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Before
taking over Rosneft last year, Sechin, a former military
translator, oversaw country's energy sector in the government.