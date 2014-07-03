Australia shares higher on metal prices; NZ falls
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
MOSCOW, July 3 The Russian government has backed the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in the state oil producer Rosneft next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.
The Russian government owns a 69.5 percent in Rosneft via Rosneftegaz, with almost 20 percent belonging to BP.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, Editng by Alexei Anishchuk)
Jan 24 Australian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by materials, as a weaker U.S. dollar boosted copper and gold prices.
CALGARY, Alberta/TORONTO, Jan 23 A pipeline in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan has leaked 200,000 liters (52,834 gallons) of oil in an aboriginal community, the provincial government said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 The number of rigs drilling for oil and gas in the United States has recorded the largest one-week increase for over five years, confirming a rapid upturn is now underway.