MOSCOW, July 3 The Russian government has backed the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in the state oil producer Rosneft next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Thursday.

The Russian government owns a 69.5 percent in Rosneft via Rosneftegaz, with almost 20 percent belonging to BP.

