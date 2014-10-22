BRIEF-Midland States Bancorp receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of Centrue Financial
* Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Receives federal reserve approval for pending acquisition of centrue financial corporation
MOSCOW Oct 22 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer hit by Western sanctions, has asked for more than 2 trillion roubles ($48.52 billion) from the National Wealth Fund, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.
The National Wealth Fund is one of Russia's two rainy day funds that collect windfall oil revenues. (1 US dollar = 41.2200 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The White House is aware of "potential negative impacts" from a review ordered by President Donald Trump of whether lifting sanctions through the Iran nuclear deal was in U.S. national security interests, his spokesman said on Wednesday.