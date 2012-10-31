RYBINSK, Russia Oct 31 Russia's state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, in the process of buying smaller rival TNK-BP, has no obligation towards minority shareholders of TNK-BP's listed unit, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

Rosneft is in the process of buying rival producer TNK-BP from British major BP and Russia's AAR consortium in a $55 billion deal.

"Rosneft has its own shareholders. I should defend my shareholders interests first... Their (TNK-BP Holding's) interests should be defended by TNK-BP management," Sechin said.

TNK-BP Ltd controls 95 percent of TNK-BP Holding via several units, with the remainder being a free-float.