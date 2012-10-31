RYBINSK, Russia Oct 31 Russia's
state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, in the process of
buying smaller rival TNK-BP, has no obligation towards
minority shareholders of TNK-BP's listed unit, Rosneft Chief
Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.
Rosneft is in the process of buying rival producer TNK-BP
from British major BP and Russia's AAR consortium in a
$55 billion deal.
"Rosneft has its own shareholders. I should defend my
shareholders interests first... Their (TNK-BP Holding's)
interests should be defended by TNK-BP management," Sechin said.
TNK-BP Ltd controls 95 percent of TNK-BP Holding
via several units, with the remainder being a free-float.