MOSCOW Aug 5 The stake in Russian oil company Bashneft which is slated for privatisation has been valued at between 297 billion and 315 billion roubles ($4.54-4.82 billion), RIA news agency cited Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying on Friday. ($1 = 65.3500 roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)