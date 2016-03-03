(Adds Transneft comment in the final paragraph)
MOSCOW, March 3 Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft said on Thursday the Vankor-Purpe oil
pipeline, a link for delivering crude to China, was damaged
after a power failure and that the company would need about 24
hours to repair it.
Rosneft said the pipeline was damaged in two places due to
high pressure, resulting in some oil spills.
The company also said that it was working together with oil
pipeline monopoly Transneft with the aim of using
reserves to compensate for the stoppage.
Oil output at Vankor, in northeast Siberia, has been around
440,000 barrels per day. It is expected to decline this year.
Vankor, launched by state-run Rosneft in August 2009, is
Russia's northernmost onshore oil production project.
It is part of Russia's push to tap new, challenging regions,
such as Arctic offshore and East Siberia, as oil deposits in
West Siberia, the heartland of Russian oil production, are
gradually depleted.
Rosneft halted oil supplies to the pipeline on March 1 and
plans to restore them on Friday, Igor Dyomin, a Transneft
spokesman, said.
