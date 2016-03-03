(Adds Transneft comment in the final paragraph)

MOSCOW, March 3 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday the Vankor-Purpe oil pipeline, a link for delivering crude to China, was damaged after a power failure and that the company would need about 24 hours to repair it.

Rosneft said the pipeline was damaged in two places due to high pressure, resulting in some oil spills.

The company also said that it was working together with oil pipeline monopoly Transneft with the aim of using reserves to compensate for the stoppage.

Oil output at Vankor, in northeast Siberia, has been around 440,000 barrels per day. It is expected to decline this year.

Vankor, launched by state-run Rosneft in August 2009, is Russia's northernmost onshore oil production project.

It is part of Russia's push to tap new, challenging regions, such as Arctic offshore and East Siberia, as oil deposits in West Siberia, the heartland of Russian oil production, are gradually depleted.

Rosneft halted oil supplies to the pipeline on March 1 and plans to restore them on Friday, Igor Dyomin, a Transneft spokesman, said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark Potter)