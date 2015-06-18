Boeing resumes 737 MAX flights
May 12 Boeing Co said on Friday it had resumed some 737 MAX flight activities and that regulatory agencies supported the action.
MOSCOW, June 18 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday it had signed a preliminary contract to supply oil to refineries operated by Venezuelan state company PDVSA.
"The contract, intended for one year with the possibility of further extensions, involves a joint analysis of possible deliveries of Rosneft Urals oil to Venezuela for the purpose of processing in PDVSA refineries," Rosneft said in a statement.
The company gave no further details and said price and volumes would be decided in future negotiations.
The deal is the latest in a series of join ventures between Venezuela and Rosneft as the Russian oil major seeks to raise its international presence.
Rosneft agreed to invest around $14 billion in the South American country's oil and gas sector in May and is negotiating a $5 billion financing deal with PDVSA, a source said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Jack Stubbs; Editing by David Holmes)
May 12 Canada's Liberal government has introduced legislation for a moratorium on oil tanker traffic along the northern coast of the British Columbia province, the country's transport department said on Friday, delivering on an election promise.