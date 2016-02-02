BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
MOSCOW Feb 2 Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Venezuelan oil minister Eulogio Del Pino have discussed on Tuesday possible join efforts aimed at global oil markets stabilisation, Rosneft said in a statement.
It also said they had discussed cooperation in oil marketing within the existing contracts between Rosneft and Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.