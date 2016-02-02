MOSCOW Feb 2 Igor Sechin, the head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, and Venezuelan oil minister Eulogio Del Pino have discussed on Tuesday possible join efforts aimed at global oil markets stabilisation, Rosneft said in a statement.

It also said they had discussed cooperation in oil marketing within the existing contracts between Rosneft and Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)