MOSCOW, June 21 Russia's Rosneft, the
world's top listed oil company by output, will continue to work
in Venezuela and will never leave the country, its Chief
Executive Igor Sechin told reporters on Wednesday.
"We will never leave Venezuela," Sechin said. Rosneft has a
number of tight oil projects in Venezuela, which is in the grips
of an economic and political crisis.
Rosneft has lent its Venezuelan counterpart PDVSA between $4
billion and $5 billion in recent years, according to Reuters
calculations.
The Russian firm has been gaining ground in Venezuela as the
cash-strapped leftist government scrambles for cash.
