MOSCOW May 18 Russia hopes to receive dividend
payout from state-controlled Rosneftegaz for 2016 despite the
energy holding company registering a loss last year, Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
Domestic media had reported that Rosneftegaz, through which
the state owns stakes in energy champions Rosneft and
Gazprom, would not pay full-year dividend on 2016
results after a 24.6 billion rouble ($425 million) nine-month
interim payout.
Siluanov confirmed reports that Rosneftegaz suffered a loss
last year, without disclosing the figure, but said the ministry
had agreed that Rosneftegaz would have to pay 50 percent from
earnings. He said the holding company could use earnings
received before 2016 for dividends.
The state had expected to receive a dividend payout of 156.5
billion roubles on Rosneftegaz's 2016 results, according to
government budget plans.
Rosneftegaz does not have to disclose its earnings, but the
Interfax news agency and Kommersant newspaper have both reported
that it incurred a 2016 loss of 90.4 billion roubles, citing
government documents.
President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian government was
in control of cash on the books of Rosneftegaz and spending from
those reserves was "absolutely transparent".
($1 = 57.8759 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by David Goodman)