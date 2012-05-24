MOSCOW May 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered the government to approve a plan to sell in 2013-2015 state shares in the holding Rosneftegaz, which manages stakes in Gazprom and Rosneft, the Interfax news agency said.

Igor Sechin, the energy 'tsar' in Putin's former government who this week was appointed as Rosneft's CEO, has long opposed the sale of the stake in Russia's top crude producer. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)