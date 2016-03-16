(Corrects name of ministry to Economy from Energy)

MOSCOW, March 16 Russia's Economy Ministry is discussing with state energy holding company Rosneftegaz potential consultants and parameters for the privatisation of the country's top oil producer Rosneft, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)