Israel's Elbit Systems gets $390 million electronic intelligence deal
TEL AVIV Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a $390 million contract to supply ground electronic intelligence systems to a European country.
MOSCOW Russian state conglomerate Rostec would consider selling 25 percent in the joint venture created to develop giant Sukhoi Log gold deposit with Russia's largest gold producer Polyus to the partner in the JV, Rostec's head Sergei Chemezov said.
Sukhoi Log, one of the world's largest untapped gold deposits, has remained undeveloped for half a century. Russia has been promising to sell the license for more than 20 years.
Russia is expected to hold an auction to sell the deposit in January. Rostec and Polyus had established the JV to take part in the auction.
HONG KONG China Tower Corp, which owns and manages the mobile phone towers for China's three state-owned telecom operators, has invited investment banks to pitch for a role in a Hong Kong IPO worth up to $10 billion, IFR reported on Monday.