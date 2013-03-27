MOSCOW, March 27 Russian state-controlled
telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Wednesday it
would buy out shareholders who vote against its merger with
Svyazinvest at a premium to the market price.
The company will buy ordinary shares at 136.05 roubles
($4.40) and preferred shares at 95.24 roubles, a
spokeswoman said, compared to Tuesday's closing prices of 120.99
roubles and 89.33 roubles respectively.
Rostelecom plans to merge with its state-run shareholder,
holding company Svyazinvest, absorbing its assets and
simplifying its ownership structure, with the government set to
keep control.
($1 = 30.8922 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Megan Davies)