MOSCOW Dec 7 Russia's deputy prime minister
will meet the board of Rostelecom next week amid
reports he may suggest replacing the management of the
state-controlled telecoms operator after the house of its CEO
was searched in a fraud probe.
Aliya Samigullina, spokeswoman for Dvorkovich, told Reuters
on Friday he plans to meet Rostelecom's board to discuss the
reorganisation of Rostelecom and state telecoms holding company
Svyazinvest. She declined further comment.
Russia's Vedomosti newspaper earlier cited two sources as
saying Dvorkovich might touch on the idea of replacing the
company's management.
Russia's state development bank VEB along with Svyazinvest
own a combined 53.2 percent stake in Rostelecom, which was
created partly through Svyazinvest's telecoms assets.
Russian investigators in November searched the home of
Alexander Provotorov, chief executive of Rostelecom, and the
home of a minority shareholder, Konstantin Malofeyev.
The probe is linked to a $225 million loan by VTB
to finance a business deal in 2007 in which, investigators
suspect, Malofeyev was involved on both sides of the
transaction. It follows a slew of scandals that has soured the
mood of investors towards Russia.
Newspapers reported in October that Provotorov, who took the
helm at Rostelecom in July 2010, could be replaced by Vadim
Semyonov, the head of state telecoms holding company Svyazinvest
who studied law with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
Rostelecom declined comment.
