MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian telecoms operator
Rostelecom reported a fall in second-quarter profit,
partly due to the costs of launching third-generation mobile
networks and an increased provision for bad debts, but the
figures beat analysts' expectations.
The company said the provision for bad debt was to account
for a government project, while the third generation roll-out in
Russia's regions put short-term pressure on its profitability.
Rostelecom has been seeking to offset declines in its core
fixed-line business by expanding in profitable sectors such as
mobile, pay-TV, cloud services and broadband.
The majority of the Russian mobile market is controlled by
three home-grown carriers - MTS, Megafon and
Vimpelcom.
Net profit at Rostelecom, Russia's fifth-largest mobile
operator, was 7.3 billion roubles ($221 million), which it said
was a 3 percent fall from the previous year. It beat analysts'
forecast of 6.3 billion roubles.
Revenues rose one percent to 77 billion roubles.
Its OIBDA margin - operating income before depreciation and
amortization - was 37.4 percent, lower than the 39.9 percent a
year ago and below the margins reported by its peers MTS,
Megafon and Vimpelcom.
Rostelecom says it forecasts an OIBDA margin for the year of
36-39 percent.