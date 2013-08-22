MOSCOW Aug 22 Russian telecoms operator Rostelecom reported a fall in second-quarter profit, partly due to the costs of launching third-generation mobile networks and an increased provision for bad debts, but the figures beat analysts' expectations.

The company said the provision for bad debt was to account for a government project, while the third generation roll-out in Russia's regions put short-term pressure on its profitability.

Rostelecom has been seeking to offset declines in its core fixed-line business by expanding in profitable sectors such as mobile, pay-TV, cloud services and broadband.

The majority of the Russian mobile market is controlled by three home-grown carriers - MTS, Megafon and Vimpelcom.

Net profit at Rostelecom, Russia's fifth-largest mobile operator, was 7.3 billion roubles ($221 million), which it said was a 3 percent fall from the previous year. It beat analysts' forecast of 6.3 billion roubles.

Revenues rose one percent to 77 billion roubles.

Its OIBDA margin - operating income before depreciation and amortization - was 37.4 percent, lower than the 39.9 percent a year ago and below the margins reported by its peers MTS, Megafon and Vimpelcom.

Rostelecom says it forecasts an OIBDA margin for the year of 36-39 percent.