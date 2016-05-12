MOSCOW May 12 Russian state-controlled telecoms
operator Rostelecom said on Thursday it has set up a
joint venture with industrial conglomerate Rostec to produce
their own network equipment.
Russian network operators currently rely heavily on foreign
equipment producers such as Nokia Corp, Ericsson
, Huawei and Samsung for their
hardware, which has become increasingly costly since the value
of the rouble was hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices.
Rostelecom, the fixed-line telephony and Internet services
operator which also provides communication services to
government bodies, said the joint venture will be based on local
equipment maker Bulat, with Rostelecom's unit Vestelcom
acquiring a 37.5 percent stake.
Russian research institute Masshtab, part of Rostec, has a
37.5 percent stake in the venture, while privately-held
equipment maker QTECH received 25 percent, Rostelecom said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning,
Greg Mahlich)