MOSCOW May 12 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday it has set up a joint venture with industrial conglomerate Rostec to produce their own network equipment.

Russian network operators currently rely heavily on foreign equipment producers such as Nokia Corp, Ericsson , Huawei and Samsung for their hardware, which has become increasingly costly since the value of the rouble was hit by Western sanctions and low oil prices.

Rostelecom, the fixed-line telephony and Internet services operator which also provides communication services to government bodies, said the joint venture will be based on local equipment maker Bulat, with Rostelecom's unit Vestelcom acquiring a 37.5 percent stake.

Russian research institute Masshtab, part of Rostec, has a 37.5 percent stake in the venture, while privately-held equipment maker QTECH received 25 percent, Rostelecom said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning, Greg Mahlich)