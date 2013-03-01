MOSCOW, March 1 Arkady Rotenburg, a construction
billionaire and former judo sparring partner of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, has bought a 10.7 percent stake in
Rostelecom, the state-controlled telecoms group said.
The stake sale by Marshall Capital Partners, which is owned
by investor Konstantin Malofeyev, follows months of pressure on
management headed by Alexander Provotorov - Malofeyev's former
partner at Marshall.
Analysts say the transaction could herald a change at the
top at Rostelecom, after Putin's election as president and
change in government last year undermined the political backing
that management previously enjoyed.
Rostelecom in a statement that the stake was bought by
Rotenberg's Bellared Holdings Limited from Universal Telecom
Investments Strategies fund, part of Marshall Capital Partners.
It did not disclose the price and other terms of the deal.
Last month, financial daily Vedomosti said that Marshall
Capital was seeking to sell the stake for 51.6 billion roubles
($1.7 billion).
A source close to one of the parties told the Vedomosti
daily on Friday that the deal represented a significant premium
to Rostelecom's current share price and was close to the price
Malofeyev had sought.
Another source said that Rotenberg agreed to pay 150 roubles
per share, which would represent a 22 percent premium given that
Rostelecom shares closed at 122.72 roubles on Thursday.
($1 = 30.6026 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)