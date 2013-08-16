MOSCOW Aug 16 Russian telecoms operator
Rostelecom has launched a 30 billion rouble ($909
million) buyback offer for around 30 percent of the shares held
by minority investors, Russian media said on Friday, citing
sources close to the firm.
Reports of the buyout, on which the state-controlled firm
declined to comment, boosted its Moscow-listed stock by more
than 4 percent in early trade, outperforming a flat broader
market. The stock hit its lowest since 2006 in June.
Several Russian firms have launched share buybacks in recent
months that have been criticised for favouring strategic
shareholders, making it possible for them to exit investments at
attractive prices amid broader market declines.
The benchmark MICEX index has fallen 10 percent in the year
to date, reflecting weakness on emerging markets, while
developed markets have posted double-digit percentage gains.
In Rostelecom's case, the move would benefit its largest
minority shareholder Marshall Capital Partners (MarCap), a fund
run by investor Konstantin Malofeev, which owns 10.7 percent of
the former long-distance call monopoly.
MarCap has applied for the redemption, potentially reducing
its stake to 7.4 percent of ordinary shares, Russian newspaper
Vedomosti said, quoting people close to the board of directors.
Rostelecom's offer is open to any shareholders who opposed
or did not vote on the firm's recent merger with state-run
shareholder Svyazinvest, as the firm pledged in March.
The buyback follows a similar move by Russian fertiliser
producer Uralkali, which has been repurchasing its own
shares since November 2012, including a $1.3 billion buyout of a
minority 6.4 percent stake.
Russia's largest coking coal miner, debt-laden Mechel, also
launched a buyback in June, temporarily boosting its share price
by nearly 7 percent.
Svyazinvest owns 45.7 percent of Rostelecom's ordinary
shares and state entities own 9.9 percent. Mobitel, a subsidiary
of Rostelecom, owns 4.2 percent. The remaining 39.8 percent is
owned by other shareholders - including MarCap - or in free
float.
($1 = 33.0025 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Dale Hudson)