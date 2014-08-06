MOSCOW Aug 6 Russian state-controlled telecoms
operator Rostelecom said on Tuesday it had completed
the final stage of a deal to create a mobile joint venture with
the country's fourth-biggest wireless carrier Tele2 Russia.
Rostelecom transferred 100 percent of its shares in its
subsidiary RT-Mobile to the joint venture and had its licences
reissued to the new entity.
It will have a 45 percent stake in the joint venture, while
state-controlled bank VTB and its partners will get a
55 percent stake.
VTB bought Tele2 Russia from Nordic telecoms group Tele2
for $3.6 billion in 2013. It later agreed to sell
half of the business to a group of investors including
affiliates of Bank Rossiya and entities of Alexei Mordashov who
controls steelmaker Severstal.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)