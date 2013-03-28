MOSCOW, March 28 Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its fourth-quarter net profit fell 70 percent, year-on-year, to 4.6 billion roubles ($148.08 million).

Revenues grew 4 percent to 82.56 billion roubles, while its operating income before depreciation and amortisation decreased 20 percent to 24.58 billion roubles, it said in a statement.

The company named former cable TV boss Sergei Kalugin as its new chief executive in a government-forced leadership change on Wednesday. ($1 = 31.0640 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)