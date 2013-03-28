MOSCOW, March 28 Russian state-controlled
telecoms operator Rostelecom said on Thursday its
fourth-quarter net profit fell 70 percent, year-on-year, to 4.6
billion roubles ($148.08 million).
Revenues grew 4 percent to 82.56 billion roubles, while its
operating income before depreciation and amortisation decreased
20 percent to 24.58 billion roubles, it said in a statement.
The company named former cable TV boss Sergei Kalugin as its
new chief executive in a government-forced leadership change on
Wednesday.
($1 = 31.0640 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)